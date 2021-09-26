MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Lewis Hamilton wins 100th Formula One Grand Prix

In treacherous rain the seven-time world champion reached the unprecedented century in his Mercedes after being stuck on 99 since the British Grand Prix in July.

AFP
September 26, 2021 / 08:30 PM IST

Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix for his 100th Formula One Grand Prix success on Sunday.



Hamilton also claimed the championship lead by two points from Max Verstappen, who finished second.

After taking his 100th chequered flag 14 years after his first in Canada Hamilton told his team on the car radio: "Phew. That was hard work man!"

The 36-year-old Briton looked destined to come away for the fifth race stuck on the 99 mark with McLaren's Lando Norris firmly in command up front.

But with five laps to go, the rain that had been threatening the 15th round of the championship for so long arrived, causing mayhem.

With cars fitted with slicks starting to lose grip and coming in for intermediates Hamilton joined them, leaving Norris leading.

But with three laps left and Norris a sitting duck and sliding all over the circuit Hamilton eventually hit the front to finally nail the magic number of victories.

After jumping out of his car he said: "The rain came, it was very opportunistic, the team did a great job, I'm grateful for the points".
AFP
Tags: #Formula One #Formula One Grand Prix #lewis hamilton #Max Verstappen
first published: Sep 26, 2021 08:30 pm

