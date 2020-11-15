PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 05:41 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Hamilton wins in Turkey for record-equalling seventh F1 title

Hamilton already had more race wins, pole positions and podium finishes than any other driver in the history of the sport.

Reuters

Britain's Lewis Hamilton took a record-equalling seventh world championship and became Formula One's most successful driver of all time after winning a wet and slippery Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Mercedes driver matched Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's seven titles in style, lapping sole title rival and team mate Valtteri Bottas on a nightmare afternoon for the spinning Finn.

Hamilton already had more race wins, pole positions and podium finishes than any other driver in the history of the sport.

First Published on Nov 15, 2020 05:41 pm

tags #Grand Prix #lewis hamilton

