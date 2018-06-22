FIFA World Cup 2018: Germany's Joachim Löw is the highest paid manager, pocketing Rs 30cr each year

German coach Joachim Löw is the highest-paid manager in the latest edition of FIFA World Cup, taking home an annual salary of €3.8 million (approx Rs 30 crore).

Löw, who has been at the helm of Germany since 2006, is closely followed by France's Didier Deschamps and Brazil's Tite, both earning €3.6 million (Rs 28 crore) annually, reported The Mirror.

English manager Gareth Southgate shares the seventh spot with Iran coach Carlos Queiroz, earning €1.9 million (Rs 15 crore) annually. Portugal gaffer Fernando Santos and Russian manager Stanislav Cherchesov are making €2.2 million (Rs 17 crore) and €2.5 million (Rs 19 crore), respectively.

Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli, who might be on the brink of the World Cup exit after a 3-0 thrashing by Croatia, earns €1.8 million (Rs 14 crore). Senegal's Aliou Cissé is the lowest paid manager among the 32 international managers in the World Cup, taking home a €200,000 (Rs 1.5 crore) a year.

However, the salaries received by national teams coaches are peanuts compared to what their counterparts at the club level are making.

As per another report by The Mirror, Pep Guardiola earns €17.46 million (Rs 137 crore) a year at Manchester City while his eternal rival, Man United coach Jose Mourinho takes home €17.11 million (Rs 135 crore) each year.

(€1= Rs 78.94 )