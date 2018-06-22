App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup 2018: Germany's Joachim Löw is the highest paid manager, pocketing Rs 30cr each year

England manager Gareth Southgate isn't even in the top five!

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

German coach Joachim Löw is the highest-paid manager in the latest edition of FIFA World Cup, taking home an annual salary of €3.8 million (approx Rs 30 crore).

Löw, who has been at the helm of Germany since 2006, is closely followed by France's Didier Deschamps and Brazil's Tite, both earning €3.6 million (Rs 28 crore) annually, reported The Mirror.

English manager Gareth Southgate shares the seventh spot with Iran coach Carlos Queiroz, earning €1.9 million (Rs 15 crore) annually. Portugal gaffer Fernando Santos and Russian manager Stanislav Cherchesov are making €2.2 million (Rs 17 crore) and €2.5 million (Rs 19 crore), respectively.

Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli, who might be on the brink of the World Cup exit after a 3-0 thrashing by Croatia, earns €1.8 million (Rs 14 crore). Senegal's Aliou Cissé is the lowest paid manager among the 32 international managers in the World Cup, taking home a €200,000 (Rs 1.5 crore) a year.

related news

Infographic: The Highest-Paid Managers at the World Cup | Statista

However, the salaries received by national teams coaches are peanuts compared to what their counterparts at the club level are making.

As per another report by The Mirror, Pep Guardiola earns €17.46 million (Rs 137 crore) a year at Manchester City while his eternal rival, Man United coach Jose Mourinho takes home €17.11 million (Rs 135 crore) each year.

(€1= Rs 78.94 )
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 02:20 pm

tags #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Sports

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.