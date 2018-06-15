EGY vs URU FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Uruguay secure win with a late header from Gimenez

Live now
Jun 15, 2018 07:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
That's it from us folks. We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the game. Stay tuned as we bring you all the action live from Saint Petersburg where Morocco and Iran face off in the first encounter of Group B.
Full Time! The referee blows his whistle and that brings an end to a Egypt's spirited fight-back. They gave it everything and proved that they deserve to be here among the world's best. Uruguay will be grateful to Gimenez who secured the 3 points for them.
94' Some great pressure from Egypt as they send in a cross into the Uruguay box but the keeper comes out to punch the ball away. Suarez receives the ball and invites a challenge from Hegazy before going down in pain. He looks to be playing down the clock and that seems to be it for Egypt.
93' This isn't a good sign for Egypt as Trezeguet pulls up with a cramp. Egypt might have to play out the remainder of the game with 10 men.
90' 5 mins added time. Can Egypt conjure up something special in extra time here or will Uruguay get a second?
90' Uruguay win a free kick near the corner flag. Sanchez steps up to take it and he floats it into the area. Gimenez rises majestically and connects cleanly to head the ball into the net from just 7 yards out. That should surely seal the victory for Uruguay.
90' GOAL! Uruguay (Gimenez)
87' Free-kick! Suarez plays Cavani through but the PSG forward is brought down right on the edge of the area. Cavani steps up to take the free-kick and he connects beautifully, his shot beats the keeper but he is denied by the post this time.
83' Save! What a brilliant save that was from Elshenawy. Suarez headed the ball towards Cavani who hit it first time on the volley. Elshenawy managed to get his hand behind the ball as he dived to his left and parried the ball away. Cavani thought he had scored there, so did the scores of Uruguay supporters.
80' Shot! Another promising move for Egypt. An Uruguay defender got a block on the initial shot but the ball only fell to the feet of Elneny. Godin was closing down on the midfielder who went for the dink instead of putting his laces through it, but the ball was over-hit and sailed over the crossbar.
77' Godin came charging forward and nipped the ball off an Egyptian player before continuing his run. The return ball from Sanchez was too heavy and Godin cannot stop it from going out for a goal kick. The Uruguay skipper showing some real attacking intent.
74' Save! Elshenawy quite literally takes the ball off the feet of Suarez who was closing in on goal. It was a brilliant move from Cavani who received the ball with his back towards the goal and took one touch before playing Suarez through on the turn. Suarez who did well to hold off his defender couldn't get the shot off in time as Elshenawy came out quickly and grabbed the ball off Suarez's feet. That's the second chance that has gone begging from the Uruguay forward.
71' Shot! Elneny puts in a crunching tackle which the referee deems a clean challenge. Egypt quickly launch a counter but the shot is straight towards Muslera who does well to hold on.
70' Uruguay win a corner and it's sent in low towards Cavani. He twists and turns making room for the shot, however, his shot comes off the outstretched hands of his teammate Caceras who fails to get out of the way in time.
66' Kahraba and Elneny combine to create some space on the far side of Uruguay's goal. Kahraba's shot is blocked and Muslera comes out to safely collect the ball. Uruguay have stood strong in defense but they need a goal here.
64' Rodriguez plays a quick one-two with Suarez to open up some space on the far side of the pitch. But the Egyptian skipper stands strong as he snuffs out the danger.
62' Egypt bring on Kahraba who is nicknamed 'the electricity' can he provide Egypt with the spark they need here?
62' Substitution Egypt: Mohsen - out ; Kahraba - in
58' Double substitution from Uruguay as they look to take the lead here. Egypt have made just the one change so far. Will they be tempted to bring on Salah at some point of the game here?
57' Substitution Uruguay : Nandez - out; Sanchez - in
Arrascaeta - out ; Rodriguez - in
56' Egypt launch another counter but Uruguay break it down. Elneny seems to be striding forward a bit more in this half. Some attacking intent from Egypt in this half.
54' Egypt are exerting pressure on Uruguay here with Trezeguet looking lively on the pitch. He sees an opening and takes the shot, but doesn't connect well as the ball rolls well wide of the goal.
51' Egypt come charging forward and Trezeguet tries to play in his fellow forward but Goden gets a big boot in the way. The experienced defender reading the game well here.
49' Substitution Egypt: Hamed - out ; Morsy - in
48' Hamed hits the ground once again. He doesn't seem to have recovered from the knock he picked up on his back in the first half. He has to leave the field in pain as Egypt replace him.
45' Save! Cavani plays a brilliant ball through to Suarez who gets ahead of his marker with a burst of pace. Elshenaway does well and he leaves his line and comes charging forward making himself big and Suarez's shot ricochets off his body.
Second half is on the way! Mo Salah takes his place in the dugout once again. Egypt get us on the way but give the ball away almost immediately.