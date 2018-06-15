EGY vs URU FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Uruguay secure win with a late header from Gimenez

74' Save! Elshenawy quite literally takes the ball off the feet of Suarez who was closing in on goal. It was a brilliant move from Cavani who received the ball with his back towards the goal and took one touch before playing Suarez through on the turn. Suarez who did well to hold off his defender couldn't get the shot off in time as Elshenawy came out quickly and grabbed the ball off Suarez's feet. That's the second chance that has gone begging from the Uruguay forward.