Stars of Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Bellie Amma yet to watch it

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST

The Elephant Whisperers is the story of how Bomman along with his wife Bellie Amma take care of an orphaned elephant named Raghu, who is injured and needs to be brought back to health.

Bomman (right) also revealed that Raghu, the baby elephant in focus in the documentary, was no longer under his and Bellie Amma's care (Photo Credit: instagram.com/kartikigonsalves)

Monday was an historic day for India at the Oscars as two Indian movies won awards at the prestigious event. One of them was "The Elephant Whisperers", which won the award in the "Best Documentary Short" category.

Even as the nation celebrated the triumph, the story was contrastingly different to those who formed the crux of the documentary-Bomman and Bellie Amma. Interestingly, the former is yet to see the documentary.

"I'll watch it after I return to Mudumalai," Bomman, who is presently in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu deployed to rescue two elephant calves, told TheNewsMinute.

