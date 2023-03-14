Stars of Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Bellie Amma yet to watch it

Monday was an historic day for India at the Oscars as two Indian movies won awards at the prestigious event. One of them was "The Elephant Whisperers", which won the award in the "Best Documentary Short" category.

Even as the nation celebrated the triumph, the story was contrastingly different to those who formed the crux of the documentary-Bomman and Bellie Amma. Interestingly, the former is yet to see the documentary.

"I'll watch it after I return to Mudumalai," Bomman, who is presently in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu deployed to rescue two elephant calves, told TheNewsMinute.

ALSO READ: Guneet Monga on historic Oscar: ‘Two Indian women did this’

Bomman also revealed that Raghu, the baby elephant in focus in the documentary, was no longer under his and Bellie Amma's care since there were a few issues that arose after the documentary was released. "We had to give up the two elephant calves we were taking care of, and now some other Mahouts are taking care of them. After the film came out, there were some issues," Bomman, who is a resident of Theppakadu in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, added. Bomman also revealed that Bellie Amma had been at home for large parts of 2022 and was recently offered a temporary job as a domestic worker at the residence of a forest official. Related stories 18 women guards of swanky UK jail fired over affairs, sexual acts with inmates

Best Director Oscar winner wore suit recovered from lost luggage The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, is the story of how Bomman along with his wife Bellie Amma take care of an orphaned elephant named Raghu, who is injured and needs to be brought back to health. Gonsalves has previously worked as a social documentary filmmaker, photojournalist, and natural historian.

Moneycontrol News