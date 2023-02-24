Narayana Murthy’s advice to youngsters: No work-from-home or moonlighting

NR Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, is not an advocate of remote work. Neither does he condone moonlighting -- holding dual jobs.

At the Asia Economic Dialogue in Pune on February 23, he spoke about the need to build an honest work culture, emphasising that "laziness" had to dealt with.

He added that there was only a "small section" of hardworking and honest people in India.

"By and large this is not the predominant nature," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.