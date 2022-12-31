23 signature dishes to try in 2023

Chefs strive to leave behind a legacy, whether it is reviving cooking techniques or reimagining dishes with a contemporary twist. Not merely ‘feeding’ guests, they change culinary landscapes.

Here are 23 such dishes that Chefs would like to be remembered by, and which they recommend you try in 2023:

1. Potato Sphere Chaat, White Peas Mash by Chef Manish Mehrotra, Culinary Director, Indian Accent Restaurants: Known for his inventive approach to Indian cuisine, Chef Mehrotra says, “Chaats are the best contribution India has made to the world of food.” He's interested taking chaat from “ordinary streetfood" and elevating it "to a dish now on Michelin Star Restaurant menus”. Available at Indian Accent restaurants.

2. Duck Liver Foie gras with Mango Sauce and Sea Asparagus by Chef Ananda Solomon, Thai Naam: “I learnt this from the Royal kitchens of Bangkok and it was a tribute to the authenticity of the cuisine... The mango sauce is infused with a combination of Thai herbs, flown in, and it blends perfectly with the smooth texture of the duck liver.” Available at Thai Naam on special request with prior notice.

3. Serai ki Biryani by Chef Manisha Bhasin, Corporate Executive Chef, ITC Hotels: “One of my most favourite creations is Serai ki Biryani, known from the travels of various Mughal Kings.” Cooked long-grained rice from Serais (inns) makes the base for this Biryani, served in Dehlnavi cuisine. The pot is covered with a dough purdah, and the biryani slow-cooked to simmer the meat gently and suffuse the entire dish with spices. Available at Delhi Pavilion- Sheraton, New Delhi.

4. Searfish in Nellikka Masala by Chef Regi Mathew, Co-owner & Culinary Director, Kappa Chakka Kandhari: A tribute to tribal cuisine, Sear fish is marinated with gooseberry and tender peppercorn masala and grilled. “I love this dish because of its simplicity, using minimal ingredients and yet, the flavours explode in the mouth.” Available at Kappa Chakka Kandhari, Chennai.

(Photo by Vinayak Grover)

5. Nest in The Woods by Chef Avinash Martins, Cavatina: Known for his reimagined Goan cuisine, this dish, is Chef Martins's modern take on Goa’s Chicken Cafreal with potato roesti, as the base - as a nest, with quail egg and garlic aioli. “Steeped in my memory from my childhood visits to the farm when we used to go for coconut plucking and look out for nests, I always wanted to create an eco-system in my dining room with these elements.” Available at Cavatina, Goa.

6. Khichdi of India by Chef Himanshu Saini, Trèsind: “We present this dish on a map of India with 20 ingredients from different parts of the country which are added in a bowl of rice and lentils. Each ingredient represents the area or region where it comes from. I can’t think of any other dish that fulfils our agenda of ‘The Future Is Now’ than the humble and versatile Khichdi.” Available at Trèsind, Mumbai.

7. Hamachi Truffle Ponzu with wasabi jelly by Chef Nooresha Kably, Izumi: “​Sashimi is always served with wasabi and soy, some citrus and garnish. Our version is with bird’s eye chilli and truffle oil... The way the ponzu or citrus soy gets absorbed by the delicate slices of fish, and the resultant flavours, is a treat. The wasabi jelly further adds an element of flavour and fun.” Available at Izumi, Goa and Mumbai.

8. Koli Barthad by Naren Thimmaiah Barianda, Executive Chef - Food Production, Vivanta Bengaluru: The chicken dry fry with masala, with crushed Coorg black pepper and indigenous tart Kachampuli vinegar, is a a variation on the chef's mother's recipe. "We have been replicating it as one of our signature offerings,” says Chef Thimmaiah. Available at Karavalli, Vivanta Bengaluru.

9. Tender coconut cashew sukke by Master Chef Deepa Awchat: “When we started Goa Portuguesa in 1988, I had a hot-selling mocktail - Tender coconut punch - made from tender coconut water. Lots of tender coconut Malai used to get wasted, so I created a vegetable called Tender Coconut Cashew Sukke, made from tender malai and soaked cashew nuts.” Available at Goa Portuguesa, Mumbai

10. Kulchas inspired by late Chef Floyd Cardozo: The pizza style kulchas, first served at the award-winning restaurant Tabla in New York, are now a part of The Bombay Canteen menu, to carry forward Chef Floyd’s legacy and commemorate his love of breads. Every season there are two new kulchas. This season’s star is Sarson Ka Saag Kulcha, and Crab Kulcha with butter garlic crab meat, narthangai zest and a gently-poached egg. Available at The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai.

Sarson ka Saag Kulcha

11. Filo Baked Brie, Iranian chilli, Black Garlic and truffled ciabatta croutons by Chef Anirban Dasgupta, Director of Culinary, Conrad Pune: “A modern Mediterranean take on a French Classic of Baked Brie in Puff.” Available at Al Di La, The Conrad Pune.

12. Deomali by Chef Amninder Sandhu: This dish spells nostalgia for the chef, and is a tribute to the local tribes of Arunachal Pradesh. “It has multiple versions, as in mutton or fish and pork cooked inside a bamboo served with sticky rice in Alpinia leaf. My favourite is Pork Deomali.” Available on pre-order at the cloud kitchen Ammu-by Chef Amninder Sandhu.

13. Pandhara Rassa Momo by Chef Ashley Nunes, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Nashik: ​“Pandhra Rassa, from a college trip to Kolhapur. stayed with me and I combined it with my love for Momos. I wanted to curate a signature dish that goes with the theme of the restaurant – Theatre of food specialized in street cuisines from around the world and I created- Pandhara Rassa Momo, a dish with unique combination of flavours. Available at Smoked Vine and Le Bistro, Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Nashik.

14. Mari Cutlets by Chef Anumitra Ghosh Dastidar, Edible Archives: “A local root vegetable, available in Goa, North Karnataka, I decided to use this, as not only is it very nutritious, but when combined with other spices, imparts lovely flavours and a meaty texture. It is also slowly fading away and it is my endeavour to revive it through such dishes.” Available at Edible Archives, Goa.

15. Dab Chingri by Chef Sushanta Sengupta: “Earlier, one cooked with wood or charcoal. After the entire day, this burner had a residual heat that lasted for some time. Dab Chingri, thus got invented, where the prawns would be marinated with mustard paste, mustard oil, seasoning, fresh chilies and tender coconut cream and stuffed inside the coconut and slow cooked inside the wood-fire oven.” Available at 6 Ballygunge Place, Kolkata.

16. Crusted Job’s Tears with boneless Pangas catfish by Chef Joel Basumatari: “​It is my signature dish because all the ingredients used are locally grown and easy to find and the simple flavours are a treat for the palate.” Available at Pop-Ups by Chef Joel or upon special request.

17. Filter kappi cheesecake with pineapple and vanilla soft serve by Chef Nagraj Bhat, Founder, The Pho Truck, Pune: “This is close to my heart as it is inspired from my childhood memories of Kerala. The coffee that I use is from Madikeri. The chocolate soil depicts the fertile soil, the lavender foam stands for the clouds. Each element tells a story from my childhood. Available at The Pho Truck, Pune.

18. Escabeche de peixe by Chef Vasco Silveira: Fish cooked in tomato paste, onions, green or red or yellow peppers, herbs and white wine vinegar, is a fine example of simple ingredients combined to give great flavours. Available at Horse Shoe, Goa.

19. Joss Khao Suey by Chef Farrokh Khambatta: “In 2001, on one of my food expeditions, I tasted this dish at a food stall in Penang, Malaysia. I fell in love with it and requested the owner for the recipe and technique. I introduced it for my fledgling catering company first and, since 2005, it is on my menu at Joss and has become my trademark.” Available at Joss, Mumbai.

20. Pindi Chole by Chef Sweety Singh: “Cooked, using my family’s recipe, I make it with fresh ingredients, easily available, sans any additives or preservatives, slow-cooked and that imparts unique flavours.” Available at Delhi 2 by Chef Sweety Singh, Gurgaon.

21. Truffle Essence, mushroom, cheese kulcha by Chef Vikram Arora, Tamak: “Rich, umami flavours are what this signature dish of mine boasts of, and the robust textures enhance it.” Available at Tamak, Mumbai.

22. Classic Brownies by Chef Kainaz Messman Harchandrai, Theobroma: “My moist gooey brownie, with a molten centre, is easily my signature offering and is a tricky one to bake as one has to get the temperature and timing right.” Available at Theobroma, across India.

Theobroma Classic Brownies

23. Momos by Chef Doma Wang: “As a child my father would scold me, saying that no one would eat my momos, owing to the poor shape and thick skin. I vowed to make him proud by making the best momos.” Available at Blue Poppy Thakali, Boma Asian bakery and Blue Poppy Express, Kolkata.