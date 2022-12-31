 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
23 signature dishes to try in 2023

Mini Ribeiro
Dec 31, 2022 / 05:25 PM IST

In this list: an aloo chaat, momos, biryani, Mari cutlets, Daab prawns, Pindi choley and saag kulcha, and brownies and filter kaapi cheesecake - take your pick.

Chefs strive to leave behind a legacy, whether it is reviving cooking techniques or reimagining dishes with a contemporary twist. Not merely ‘feeding’ guests, they change culinary landscapes.

Here are 23 such dishes that Chefs would like to be remembered by, and which they recommend you try in 2023:

1. Potato Sphere Chaat, White Peas Mash by Chef Manish Mehrotra, Culinary Director, Indian Accent Restaurants: Known for his inventive approach to Indian cuisine, Chef Mehrotra says, “Chaats are the best contribution India has made to the world of food.” He's interested taking chaat from “ordinary streetfood" and elevating it "to a dish now on Michelin Star Restaurant menus”. Available at Indian Accent restaurants.

2. Duck Liver Foie gras with Mango Sauce and Sea Asparagus by Chef Ananda Solomon, Thai Naam: “I learnt this from the Royal kitchens of Bangkok and it was a tribute to the authenticity of the cuisine... The mango sauce is infused with a combination of Thai herbs, flown in, and it blends perfectly with the smooth texture of the duck liver.” Available at Thai Naam on special request with prior notice.

3. Serai ki Biryani by Chef Manisha Bhasin, Corporate Executive Chef, ITC Hotels: “One of my most favourite creations is Serai ki Biryani, known from the travels of various Mughal Kings.” Cooked long-grained rice from Serais (inns) makes the base for this Biryani, served in Dehlnavi cuisine. The pot is covered with a dough purdah, and the biryani slow-cooked to simmer the meat gently and suffuse the entire dish with spices. Available at Delhi Pavilion- Sheraton, New Delhi.