Book review | 'Leapfrog' is a mentorship programme condensed into a book

Mukesh Sud and Priyank Narayan's book Leapfrog: Six Practices to Thrive at Work (Penguin, 2022, 208 pages, Rs 399) is for professionals who want to advance their career but do not know where to begin. The authors break down the process into six practices to help readers navigate their professional future with confidence. There is a lot of practical advice here, especially for senior employees who fear being rendered obsolete by agile new entrants at the workplace.

Sud is an associate professor at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad, and Narayan is the founding director of the Centre for Entrepreneurship at Ashoka University in Sonipat. Since they came to academia with a background in entrepreneurship, they are able to offer insights and examples from both worlds. On the one hand, they cite research from economists, psychologists, neuroscientists, philosophers and sociologists. On the other hand, they present ideas sourced from Google, McKinsey and Company, Netflix, Volkswagen and Virgin Atlantic Airlines.

The book is divided into six chapters, one for each practice that the authors recommend: Develop grit, Nudge yourself, Be intellectually humble, Dance with disciplines, Curate the chaos, and Think entrepreneurially. These are preceded by an introduction to the main ideas in the book. The authors have also included a toolkit, an epilogue, an appendix, notes and references for those who want to dig deeper.

The chapter on grit makes a distinction between deliberate practice and mindless repetition, highlighting how the former enables improvement and perfection. According to this book, people who develop grit often embrace the monotony that comes with doing a task repeatedly. However, they do not see it as a punishment. If they experience boredom, they learn to alleviate it by incorporating fun and pleasure. They receive coaching, use feedback and monitor progress because their eyes are set on long-term goals. They take setbacks in their stride and do not give up easily. They attend to what needs to be done.

The authors write about creating a "choice architecture", celebrating small wins and engaging with social groups in the chapter on nudging. They note, "Ideally, choices should be designed to encourage you to make decisions that are beneficial for you." From encouraging people to set their own submission deadlines to placing healthy food like salads and fruits at eye level, this chapter looks at simple changes that can be made in the environment to facilitate decisions. It emphasises that nudges can be more effective than mandates not only in an employer-employee relationship but also in the context of taking responsibility for one's growth.

Readers who feel overwhelmed by change can take heart from the advice about building momentum through sub-goals and experiencing satisfaction through small wins. The authors write, "Progress at each step will increase engagement as the end goal becomes clear and is within reach." They also point out the importance of relying on a supportive friend circle to affirm and reinforce the shifts that one wants to make.

The chapter on intellectual humility is, perhaps, the most significant one in these times when people feel threatened by perspectives different from their own. The authors advocate that one can thrive at work only by accepting limits to what one knows, listening to opposing views, and treating contradictions as food for thought. This approach can protect one from the trap of confirmation bias, and push one outside one's comfort zone. One can learn from the expertise of others, disagree without malice, and have a more nuanced position on issues with new evidence. Openness can also be cultivated by exposing oneself to areas of knowledge beyond one's specific domain. This is what the authors underline in the chapter on dancing with disciplines. They recommend being curious about and spending time with people from backgrounds other than one's own, and also pursuing hybrid and online courses to explore subjects without worrying about how exactly they are connected. The rationale is that silos restrict creativity. If the opposite of hyper-specialisation sounds like utter chaos, this book also addresses how to reduce clutter in the chapter on curation. The authors state, "The practice of curation stands on three pillars: narrow your choices with simple rules, focus on the essential, and detect and debunk bullshit." Rules assist managers in bridging the "gap between strategy and execution" while making crucial decisions. Focusing on the essential helps prioritise. Detecting and debunking bullshit is akin to separating the wheat from the chaff because there is a crisis of trust and authenticity. The chapter on thinking entrepreneurially puts the spotlight on being audacious, taking risks, and assembling resources when opportunities show up. The authors note that structured planning and prior research are of no use in times of uncertainty. People who thrive are those who can respond creatively in case of unexpected events. They leverage their attributes, abilities, education, training, experience, social and professional networks. All these are to be seen as resources. The six practices sound good on paper but can appear tough to implement, so the authors conclude with a useful toolkit called "Personal Journey Map". It helps readers make sense of their goals and ambitions, existing portfolio, gaps and roadblocks. It gives them a framework to scan the landscape ahead in terms of actions needed, sacrifices and opportunity costs. It supports them in curating a road map and setting up a timeline to measure their progress at every step. In a nutshell, this is a mentorship programme condensed into a book.

Chintan Girish Modi is a Mumbai-based independent writer who tweets @chintanwriting

