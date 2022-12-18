 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Book review | 'Leapfrog' is a mentorship programme condensed into a book

Chintan Girish Modi
Dec 18, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST

Mukesh Sud and Priyank Narayan's book Leapfrog: Six Practices to Thrive at Work (Penguin, 2022, 208 pages, Rs 399) is for professionals who want to advance their career but do not know where to begin. The authors break down the process into six practices to help readers navigate their professional future with confidence. There is a lot of practical advice here, especially for senior employees who fear being rendered obsolete by agile new entrants at the workplace.

Sud is an associate professor at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad, and Narayan is the founding director of the Centre for Entrepreneurship at Ashoka University in Sonipat. Since they came to academia with a background in entrepreneurship, they are able to offer insights and examples from both worlds. On the one hand, they cite research from economists, psychologists, neuroscientists, philosophers and sociologists. On the other hand, they present ideas sourced from Google, McKinsey and Company, Netflix, Volkswagen and Virgin Atlantic Airlines.

The book is divided into six chapters, one for each practice that the authors recommend: Develop grit, Nudge yourself, Be intellectually humble, Dance with disciplines, Curate the chaos, and Think entrepreneurially. These are preceded by an introduction to the main ideas in the book. The authors have also included a toolkit, an epilogue, an appendix, notes and references for those who want to dig deeper.

The chapter on grit makes a distinction between deliberate practice and mindless repetition, highlighting how the former enables improvement and perfection. According to this book, people who develop grit often embrace the monotony that comes with doing a task repeatedly. However, they do not see it as a punishment. If they experience boredom, they learn to alleviate it by incorporating fun and pleasure. They receive coaching, use feedback and monitor progress because their eyes are set on long-term goals. They take setbacks in their stride and do not give up easily. They attend to what needs to be done.

The authors write about creating a "choice architecture", celebrating small wins and engaging with social groups in the chapter on nudging. They note, "Ideally, choices should be designed to encourage you to make decisions that are beneficial for you." From encouraging people to set their own submission deadlines to placing healthy food like salads and fruits at eye level, this chapter looks at simple changes that can be made in the environment to facilitate decisions. It emphasises that nudges can be more effective than mandates not only in an employer-employee relationship but also in the context of taking responsibility for one's growth.

Readers who feel overwhelmed by change can take heart from the advice about building momentum through sub-goals and experiencing satisfaction through small wins. The authors write, "Progress at each step will increase engagement as the end goal becomes clear and is within reach." They also point out the importance of relying on a supportive friend circle to affirm and reinforce the shifts that one wants to make.