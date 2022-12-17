 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Join the conversation with thought leaders from the industry as they discuss India’s Rise into a Global MedTech Hub

Dec 17, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST

With pertinent questions, relevant responses and a stellar guest list, NEW HORAIZON 2.0 is the discussion on healthcare industry that you cannot miss.

Even though the gaps in healthcare were more pronounced in the decade, the pandemic underlined the need for the industry to become more innovative than ever before. With COVID-19 placing unparalleled demands on the healthcare industry, we saw rapid innovation, deployment of vaccines, the power of digital, and advanced technologies come to rescue.

With India widening the vaccine basket of the world, the efforts were hailed by world leaders, and UN organisations, underpinning the potential of the country to advance itself in the industry through holistic as well as cutting-edge solutions.

With this in mind, GE Healthcare in association with MoneyControl has organised a two-day webinar called NEW HORAIZON 2.0 to focus on how India can emerge as a global hub for manufacturing of medical devices, and how health tech inevitably optimises the healthcare practice, enhances patient-doctor communication and improves patient outcomes with precision at the core of care.

The webinar will also cover the accelerated use of teleconsultations and remote monitoring, especially in the wake of the pandemic and answer questions on the future of med-tech. The discussions with experts from the industry will also focus on how to improve connectivity, and streamlined healthcare networks with the help of initiatives such as The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and 5G technology will enable greater connectivity across healthcare ecosystems. The discussion will probe the minds of industry leaders on how technology will accelerate India’s healthcare ecosystem towards precision care.

Why Attend?

India’s healthcare system is a collection of paradoxes wherein advanced medical technologies and devices are continuously developed even as lack of accessible and affordable healthcare dominates conversations at the other end. NEW HORAIZON 2.0 is the perfect platform to understand and come closer to resolving this paradox with the brightest minds discussing, debating topics that plague the med-tech industry.