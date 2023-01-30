What bosses shouldn’t do during meetings, according to billionaire Jeff Bezos

When you live with one of the world's richest persons, you are certain to receive leadership and time management lessons. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sánchez has revealed he regularly gives her advice about how to conduct her work meetings, adding that it is like a "masterclass".

Sánchez, a television personality who has own production house, spoke exclusively to WSJ. Magazine about her work, and relationship with one of the world's most powerful businessmen.

“Living with Jeff is like having a master class every day," she told the magazine. "What he’s really taught me a lot about is management."

During the interview, Sánchez recounted Bezos' advice -- that in meetings, bosses should not be the ones to talk first.