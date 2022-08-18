Janmashtami 2022: Anand Mahindra on the standard excuse kids use to skip school this day

It's Janmashtami and while it's common to watch Dahi Handi in almost every nook and corner in Mumbai, Anand Mahindra highlighted another aspect common during the festival -- kids skipping school to soak in a bit of festive cheer.

"'Sir, our bus couldn’t move. There was too much traffic because of the Dahi Handis.' Standard Mumbai kid’s excuse for skipping school and watching the human pyramids in the crowded gullies. After all, we were celebrating the naughty Lord Krishna," the industrialist tweeted.

Anand Mahindra's tweet prompted others to share photos of Dahi Handi from their localities while some others commented that they could relate to his theory.

Janmashtami is the celebration of Lord Krishna's birthday and as tradition, earthen pots full of "dahi" or curd is hung at great heights for youngsters to form a human pyramid and reach the pot and break it, spilling the curd.

The activity is a tribute to Lord Krishna's fascination with dairy products as according to religious texts, it was a favourite of the god and was often caught stealing it from pots by his foster mother Yashoda.

