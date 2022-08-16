English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    This Tesla v Mahindra meme is so good, even Anand Mahindra took note

    Anand Mahindra was amused by a Tesla vs Mahindra meme that surfaced after Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled five electric SUVs on Monday.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 16, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

    For any company entering the electric vehicles market, comparisons with Tesla are bound to occur. Luckily for Anand Mahindra, these comparisons have been overwhelmingly in his company’s favour ever since Tesla decided to put its India entry plans on hold.

    The Chairman of Mahindra Group was even amused by a Tesla vs Mahindra meme that surfaced after Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled five electric SUVs on Monday.

    Anand Mahindra on Monday shared a video of the five electric SUVs - the first four of which are expected to hit the road between 2024 and 2026. Mahindra currently does not have a presence in the electric passenger segment, while Tesla is world’s leading electric automaker.

    The announcement of Mahindra’s part led to one Twitter user sharing a hilarious meme. “Tesla not coming to India,” read the meme, going on to show Anand Mahindra’s purported reaction to the news with a picture of actor Pankaj Tripathi and the lines “Chinta mat kariye. Hum prabandh karte hain (Don’t worry. I’ll arrange something).”

    Mahindra was apparently amused with this meme referring to his company’s e-SUVs and reacted with a smiley face emoji.

    Anand Mahindra on Monday said the time is ripe to enter the electric vehicles segment. "Today with government support, rapid lowering of the cost of ownership and increased consumer awareness of environmental awareness issues, we believe that the time is ripe and right for us to enter the four-wheeler markets with our range of battery electric vehicles," Mahindra stated.

    Meanwhile, Tesla put its plans to sell cars in India on hold after failing to secure lower import taxes from the Indian government.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #electric vehicles #Mahindra & Mahindra #Tesla
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 09:04 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.