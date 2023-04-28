 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How this IndiGo pilot balances motherhood and career: 'wouldn't have it any other way'

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

Runam Singh has been enjoying the thrill of flying for several years now, but nothing compares to the feeling of coming home to her son

Runam Singh flies the Airbus 320 and is married to a pilot. (Image: @captrunam/Instagram)

Meet Runam Singh, a working mother who is living in the best of both worlds – being a mother and a pilot. She has fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming a pilot and now successfully balances motherhood and a career at IndiGo.

“I wouldn't have it any other way. I had dreamt of becoming a pilot since I was a teenage girl. It was a tough journey, but I'm glad I made it,” Singh shared in a conversation with Humans of Bombay.

Singh's days go by in a blur. On days she is not flying, she spends her mornings taking her son and dog for a walk and having their usual breakfast. However, on working days, her schedule is extremely erratic, and she works odd hours, travels to different locations and has a distorted sleeping schedule.

“It's not easy to balance it all. On some days it gets unbearable, and you want to give it all up. But on some other days, even the smallest things make it all worth it!” the Airbus 320 pilot explained.

Despite the challenges, Singh's love for flying and her family keeps her going. She added, “Honestly, the juggle is real. But, there’s nothing like seeing the world from above, and there’s no better feeling than giving your son a tight hug!”