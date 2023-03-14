 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rationale behind Pfizer’s $43 billion acquisition of loss-making Seagen- unleashing guided missiles against Cancer

Ravi Prakash Kumar
Mar 14, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST

Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, highlighted the significance of the company's $43 billion acquisition of Seagen, a biotech firm specializing in cancer therapies. Through this acquisition, Pfizer aims to accelerate cancer research and bring new solutions to patients by combining Seagen's ADC technology with its own capabilities and expertise.

Pfizer plans to pay $229 in cash for each share of Seagen

Pfizer is shelling out $43 billion to acquire the loss-making Seagen, making it one of the world's largest pharma acquisitions.

The American pharmaceutical giant plans to pay $229 in cash for each share of Seagen, with $31 billion of new, long-term debt financing the majority of the purchase. The remaining balance will come from a combination of short-term financing and existing cash.

Emphasizing the importance of the deal, Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla said, "We are not buying the golden eggs. We are acquiring the goose that is laying the golden eggs."

To understand why Pfizer sees Seagen as a golden goose, let's start with the fundamentals.