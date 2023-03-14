English
    Pfizer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 621.75 crore, down 8.01% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pfizer are:

    Net Sales at Rs 621.75 crore in December 2022 down 8.01% from Rs. 675.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.66 crore in December 2022 up 4.69% from Rs. 143.91 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.86 crore in December 2022 up 8.17% from Rs. 213.43 crore in December 2021.

    Pfizer EPS has increased to Rs. 32.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 31.46 in December 2021.

    Pfizer shares closed at 3,705.25 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.76% returns over the last 6 months and -15.28% over the last 12 months.

    Pfizer
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations621.75637.47675.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations621.75637.47675.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials89.9394.4478.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods79.8767.0489.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks47.4063.1184.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost91.6982.48109.73
    Depreciation26.3426.2527.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses109.4198.71118.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax177.11205.44168.01
    Other Income27.4124.2418.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax204.52229.68186.27
    Interest3.843.382.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax200.68226.30184.09
    Exceptional Items--188.92--
    P/L Before Tax200.68415.22184.09
    Tax50.02104.1540.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities150.66311.07143.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period150.66311.07143.91
    Equity Share Capital45.7545.7545.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.9367.9931.46
    Diluted EPS32.9367.9931.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.9367.9931.46
    Diluted EPS32.9367.9931.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Mar 14, 2023 10:33 am