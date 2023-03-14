Pfizer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 621.75 crore, down 8.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 621.75 crore in December 2022 down 8.01% from Rs. 675.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.66 crore in December 2022 up 4.69% from Rs. 143.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.86 crore in December 2022 up 8.17% from Rs. 213.43 crore in December 2021.

Pfizer EPS has increased to Rs. 32.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 31.46 in December 2021.

Pfizer shares closed at 3,705.25 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.76% returns over the last 6 months and -15.28% over the last 12 months.