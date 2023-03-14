 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Time for pharma industry to move from Make in India to Invent in India: Laurus Labs CEO

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Mar 14, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST

The government should look into incentivising disruptive research in the healthcare sector, says Satyanarayana Chava, the founder of the Hyderabad-based company that sells active pharmaceutical ingredients in over 55 countries.

When it comes to drugs for rare diseases in India, affordability is a major hindrance. Hyderabad-based drugmaker Laurus Labs, which launched two medicines for orphan, or rare, diseases recently and plans to offer two more soon, is looking to change the landscape of rare disease treatment in India.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, the company’s founder and chief executive Satyanarayana Chava said that he feels there may be a high unmet need in the segment and the firm is looking to fill the gaps wherever possible.

The company has launched Trientine, used in the management of Wilson's disease ( a disorder in which copper accumulates in the brain, liver and other vital organs) and Nitisinone, used for the treatment and management of tyrosinemia type 1 ( a metabolic disorder in which the body cannot break down amino acid tyrosine leading to liver failure). Both diseases affect kids in general and while in the case of Trientine, there are other therapies available (though Trientine is the first generic without the need for refrigeration), in the case of Nitisinone there is no other therapy or drug which can be used as a substitute. The price of Trientine by the innovator company is around $20,000 a month but Laurus has launched the drug at Rs 20,000 per month.

