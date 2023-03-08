Lack of subsidies a major challenge for private hospitals, says Sterling Hospitals’ Gill 

Nurses intubate a newborn baby infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), lying in an incubator, at the coronavirus neonatal unit of the Maternal Perinatal Hospital "Monica Pretelini Saenz", in Toluca, Mexico February 4. (Image: Reuters)

Private hospitals in India play a significant role in providing healthcare services to citizens, but an absence of government subsidies is increasingly proving to be an operational challenge, an industry leader says .

Dr Simmardeep Singh Gill, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Hospitals, a leading hospital chain in Western India, said private healthcare providers are confronting multiple issues simultaneously.

“Given that the private sector receives no subsidies, making the hospitals operationally sustainable is a challenge,” he said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Gill pointed out that constructing hospitals in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities is costly for healthcare providers. Patients anticipate services similar to those in major metropolitan areas at lower costs, he said.

According to Gill, lack of recognition for authorized hospitals is also becoming a growing concern. Private hospitals that are compliant with rules and regulations are not rewarded for adhering to existing protocols and providing exceptional care.

Going ahead

In the coming years, Sterling Hospitals intends to focus on expanding its footprint into its existing geographies as well as new ones. As of now, apart from Ahmadabad, Sterling has a significant presence in Tier 2 and 3 towns in the form of tertiary care hospitals in Rajkot catering to the Saurashtra region of Gujarat and Gandhidham.

Also read: Novartis, Eli Lilly get court notices in case related to breast cancer drugs

“Our mission remains to be to provide top-notch healthcare to the nooks and corners of the geographies wherever we are present,” said the CEO.

According to Gill, Budget 2023 has underlined that the private healthcare system contributes significantly to the wellbeing of Indian citizens and delivers huge benefits, but there may also be opportunities for reform.

“Private healthcare in India is of high quality, but the bulk of the rural people cannot afford it due to poor incomes and a lack of basic health insurance options, " he said. “Thus, strategies to improve the health care sector are crucial so that it becomes accessible to the remotest corners of our country.

Booster budget

Gill also says that the health sector has got its due in the latest budget and in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, it works as a supportive foundation for the industry.

“Encouraging collaborative research, the availability of chosen Indian Council of Medical Research labs for research is one incentive for private sector hospitals,” he said. “The introduction of medical device courses provides healthcare personnel who are technically equipped.”

As the government also favours a multidisciplinary medical devices course for qualified professionals, it will help produce a competent workforce to boost medical device solutions and services, Gill said.