New DCGI: Rajeev Raghuvanshi appointed head of apex drug regulatory panel

Feb 22, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST

Rajeev Raghuvanshi, who is currently the Secretary-cum-Scientific Director at Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, has been given the DCGI charge for a three-year period ending on February 28, 2025.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Rajeev Raghuvanshi as the new Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), an official release stated on February 22.

Raghuvanshi, who is currently the Secretary-cum-Scientific Director at Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, has been given the DCGI charge for a three-year period ending on February 28, 2025.

The appointment has been made in "Level 14 of the Pay Matrix", on "short term contract basis", and with effect from the "date of his assumption of charge of the post till his attaining the age of superannuation on 28.02.2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier", the release stated.

Raghuvanshi will be replacing PBN Prasad, who was given an interim charge of DCGI last week. Prasad, who was the Joint Drug Controller in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), was appointed as the DCGI on February 16, for a period that was to last only till February 18.