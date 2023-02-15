New DCGI: PBN Prasad gets interim charge, no more extension for VG Somani

DCGI, as the head of CDSCO, is in charge of ensuring quality of medicines, new drugs and vaccines (Representative image)

PBN Prasad, a senior official in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has been given the interim charge of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). The appointment will come into effect from February 16, as per a government order.

Prasad, who currently holds the rank of Joint Drug Controller, will get elevated as the DCGI for around a short period, till February 28, 2023, as per the statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"PBN Prasad, Joint Drug Controller, will take over the responsibilities of the Drug Controller of (India) from tomorrow till 28.02.2023 (date of his superannuation) or until further orders, whichever is earlier," it said..

Prasad will succeed VG Somani, who was appointed as the head of India's apex drug watchdog in August 2019. His three-year tenure had expired in August last year, but the government had given him two consecutive extensions of three months each.

With Prasad's appointment being temporary, the government is expected to soon name a new Drug Controller General.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had last month recommended Rajeev Raghuvanshi, the Secretary-cum-Scientific Director at Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, as the next DCGI. However, the recommendation appears to have been ignored for now.

The role of DCGI holds significance as the occupant of the post is the head of CDSCO, which is the agency in charge of ensuring the quality of medicines, new drugs and vaccines, and monitoring related-clinical trials.