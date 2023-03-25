 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Covid spike | Health ministry asks states to ensure optimum testing, promote mask usage in crowded places

Moneycontrol News
Mar 25, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

The advisory comes on a day when India recorded 1,590 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which is the highest single day count in 146 days.

The advisory comes three days after PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the COVID situation (Reuters file image)

Amid a fresh spike in the coronavirus case count, the Union health ministry, along with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), wrote to the state governments and Union territories on March 25, asking them to ensure "optimum testing" and promote the usage of masks in crowded settings.

The health ministry said testing for COVID-19 has "declined" in some states over the past several weeks, and is below the standard prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which is 140 tests per million population.

Testing at the level of districts and blocks also varies, with some states heavily relying on the less sensitive rapid antigen tests, stated the letter, which was jointly issued by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and ICMR director general Dr Rajiv Bahl.

Also Read | PM Modi urges enhanced genome sequencing and mask-wearing amid COVID-19 surge

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show