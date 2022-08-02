Market Buzz Nifty rallies 14% in 1.5 months to hit 17,300 points The Nifty50 reclaimed the 17,300 mark for the first time since April 29, meeting the 61.8 percent of Fibonacci retracement from an all-time high of 18,604 to 15,183 (June lows) after successfully achieving 50 percent Fibanacci retracement (16,882) last week. Read More

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today: Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan News18 India to host 1st edition of 'Amrit Ratna Samman' Tomorrow:

IIM Bangalore to begin CAT registrations

West Bengal cabinet reshuffle

Big Story 5G spectrum auction ends; provisional sale amount at Rs 1.5 lakh crore India’s biggest ever auction of airwaves ended on August 1, with spectrum worth Rs 1,50,173 crore being sold. The auction of spectrum that supports 5G services in India started on July 26, with about 72,000 MHz under nine bands up for sale with a validity period of 20 years. Read More

Monkeypox Scare India confirms its first monkeypox death India confirmed its first monkeypox death on August 1, which occurred in the state of Kerala, a government minister told reporters. The man died on Saturday and his family had told officials he had tested positive in the United Arab Emirates on July 21. His 20 contacts including family members, friends, a helper and others who played football with him are in the high-risk category and are under "self-observation". Read More

Auto As semiconductor crisis abates, carmakers firing on all cylinders With the month of June seeing a revival in sales in the domestic car market, the month of July saw the industry sustaining the growth momentum despite supply chain challenges. The key reason for sales growth was a further reduction in the waiting period of key models, coupled with multiple roll-outs by top car-manufacturing companies. Read More

Tech Tattle OnePlus Nord Buds CE true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,299 The OnePlus Nord Buds CE price in India is set at Rs 2,299. They are available in Moonlight White and Misty Grey colour options. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE earbuds will go on sale through Flipkart, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus stores on August 4. Read More