Sundar Pichai responds to reports of second mass layoff at Google

Following a second round of mass layoffs at Meta, when Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai was asked if Google is carrying out or planning something similar, he said that the company is prioritising and moving people to its most important areas. But, during the interview with Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Pichai did not rule out another mass layoff.

"We’re very, very focused on this set of opportunities we have, and I think there’s a lot of work left," Pichai told the publication referring to the company's ongoing work with its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Bard, new Workspace features in Gmail and Google Docs, and others.

"There’s also an important inflection point with AI. Where we can, we are definitely prioritising and moving people to our most important areas, so that is ongoing work," he added.

In its first round of layoffs in January, Google cut more than 12,000 jobs globally in an attempt for the company to become more efficient.