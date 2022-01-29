MARKET NEWS

    Ankur Warikoo’s quest to become a youth icon

    Ankur Warikoo's quest to become a youth icon

    Ankur Warikoo is an internet mentor and creator of motivational content for 18-24 year old Indian consumers. His videos about personal growth and finance are hugely popular. How did a PhD dropout, whose list of failures is longer than his tallest success story, become one of India’s most successful internet marketer?

