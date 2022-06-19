Father's Day 2022: Anand Mahindra shares throwback pic with dad, says 'wish I could welcome him'

On Father's Day 2022, Anand Mahindra shared a throwback photo and a short note on one of his favourite memories with father Harish Mahindra.

"As a child, it was always special to be be allowed to go to the airport to see my father off or greet him on his return from business trips," tweeted the industrialist. "On Father's Day, I think of him and wish I could go to the airport again to welcome him back."

Earlier this month, the Mahindra Group chairman had also shared a copy of his late father's application to The Fletcher School at Tufts University in Boston.

Written in 1945, the documents were maintained as confidential for 75 years and were declassified only last year.

In the application, Harsh Mahindra had written about wanting to be in foreign service because India "desperately needs men trained in International Affairs" as in 1945 the country did not have a foreign policy.

Noting his father's "bold aspirations" Anand Mahindra said he had never spoken to him about these plans. The industrialist also urged people to talk and learn more about their parents while they are around.

