Shakti at 50 | Shankar Mahadevan: 'Shakti is a band that is going to live forever'

Debarati S. Sen
Feb 04, 2023 / 06:50 AM IST

Shankar Mahadevan on touring with Shakti in its 50th year, being part of the Berklee Indian Ensemble album 'Shuruaat' nominated for Best Global Music Album at the 65th Grammy Awards, and being a proud musician-father.

(From left) Ustad Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, John McLaughlin, Ganesh Rajagopalan, and V Selvaganesh made up the band Shakti which came together for their 50th anniversary this year. (Photo courtesy Shankar Mahadevan)

Music composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan is in a celebratory mood this 2023 — he's celebrating 50 years of the iconic band Shakti, and celebrating being a part of the album Shuruaat which has been nominated for the Best Global Music Album at the 65th Grammy Awards (Sunday, February 5), as well as celebrating both his sons’ successes and more. In an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol, the musician extraordinaire talks about all this. Edited excerpts from an interview:

Shankar Mahadevan jamming with Rohith Jayaraman of the Berklee Indian Ensemble. (Photo courtesy Annette Philip)

Berklee Indian Ensemble earned their first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Global Music Album, for their collab-heavy, 2022 album Shuruaat and this extended a nomination to you, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Shreya Ghoshal, Vijay Prakash, among others. Tell us about it.

I am extremely happy with the Grammy nomination. It is really a very happy moment for those children who are a part of the Berklee Indian Ensemble. They work hard and spend so much time on music. They have so much depth and Indian musicality, they understand Indian music, western music and they are always full of energy and enthusiasm to collaborate and to innovate. And also, even if a song has been previously recorded, they give their own interpretation and give it a new colour. So, I am very happy for them, and I feel it is truly deserving. Whether they win the Grammy or not it does not matter, their participation and their nomination is much more important. I would like to congratulate the entire team, especially Rohith Jayaraman and Annette Philip. These two musicians spearhead the project, and I would love to congratulate all the kids from the Berklee College of Music and the Indian ensemble especially for doing so beautifully.