Scooby-Doo co-creator Joe Ruby passes away at 87

Animation writer Joe Ruby, who co-created popular cartoon series ‘Scooby-Doo’, passed away on August 26 in Westlake Village, California. He was 87 years of age and died of natural causes.

Variety quoted Sam Register, President, Warner Brothers Animation, and Blue Ribbon Content, as saying: “Joe Ruby made Saturday mornings special for so many children, including myself. He was one of the most prolific creators in our industry who gifted us some of animation’s most treasured characters and it was a thrill to host him at our studio. Scooby-Doo has been a beloved companion on screens for more than 50 years.”

The animator was nominated for Daytime Emmy and had worked with Ken Spears to create several popular series, such as ‘Scooby-Doo’, ‘Dynomutt’, and ‘Jabberjaw’. Scooby-Doo” launched on CBS in 1969 and the original series ran till 1976.

The official Instagram account of the cartoon series 'Scooby-Doo' mourned the demise of Ruby and wrote: “Thank you, Joe Ruby, for co-creating and giving the world one of the grooviest cartoons that continues to influence generations today and beyond.”