 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

‘Iratta’, ‘Kuttavum Shikshayum’ and more: How the cop film has evolved in Malayalam cinema

Sowmya Rajendran
Mar 18, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST

While old-fashioned ‘saviour’ cop films continue to be made occasionally, the Malayalam film industry seems to be moving away from narratives that are typical of the genre.

Increasingly, the protagonist of the new Malayalam police procedural isn’t a superhero but a fallible individual in a flawed system. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

A dark, twisted tale about twin brothers who also happen to be policemen, Iratta (2023) is the latest offering from Malayalam cinema that’s redefining the genre of the cop film in the industry. Directed by Rohit MG Krishnan, the film was released in theatres in February but won much wider acclaim after it came out on Netflix a couple of weeks ago. The film revolves around one twin investigating the mysterious death of the other (both played brilliantly by Joju George). Such is the impact made by the film – particularly its shocking climax – that Krishnan received a call from Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, and will soon be making his debut in Hindi.

Traditionally, the cop film has been an opportunity to showcase the hero’s masculinity, and glorify the power and authority of the force. There have been many such films made across industries – from Amitabh Bachchan in Zanjeer (1973) to Suriya’s Singam (2010) franchise that was remade in Hindi with Ajay Devgn in the lead. In Malayalam, too, superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal have acted in a number of films as police officers, be it Moonam Mura (1988) or Kasaba (2016).

But the new wave of Malayalam film directors appear to be keen to rewrite the rules of the genre. What we’re increasingly seeing in Malayalam cinema is the emergence of the police procedural where the protagonist isn’t a superhero but a fallible individual in a flawed system.