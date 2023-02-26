 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

'Farzi', 'Gulmohar' and the return of Amol Palekar to our screens

Manisha Lakhe
Feb 26, 2023 / 02:37 PM IST

Veteran actor and director Amol Palekar, the Everyman champion of 1970s middle cinema, has been there, done it all, and shied away from the limelight, every single time.

Amol Palekar

A man who works hard at his job but does not forget to bring tuberoses for his betrothed every time he visits her. She is distracted by her first love, and is still fascinated by his flash and glib talk. But it’s the fragrance of the flowers that permeates through the film, making you believe that gentleness in life matters. That persistent, constant lover in Rajnigandha (1974), is Amol Palekar.

He’s shy, and self effacing. He’s a little confused by the attention he’s getting from the village teacher Pitambar Chaudhary’s family, but he puts it down to the decency of village folk and repays them by teaching their daughter Geeta how to sing. Geeta who usually runs around wild, stealing mangoes with her little accomplice is tamed by music and falls in love with the shy lad. Turns out he’s not the engineer that her sister had match-made, but a junior overseer. The family wasted their attention! But all’s well that ends well. This shy guy, in Chitchor (1976), is Amol Palekar.