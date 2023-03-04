 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'All That Breathes' and the evolution of the Oscars documentary feature category

Sanjukta Sharma
Mar 04, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST

What the attention to ‘All That Breathes’ means for documentary filmmaking in India and the world.

A working still from the shoot of the Oscar-nominated Indian documentary feature 'All that Breathes' (Photo courtesy Aman Mann)

Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes drummed up momentous buzz leading up to its Oscar nomination. Many awards and nominations around the world, including winning The Golden Eye at Cannes 2022 and the Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, the acquisition by HBO Max, and Instagram-amplified effusive words by cinema greats around the world, including directors Mira Nair and Judd Apatow, Dune cinematographer Greig Fraser and actors Dev Patel and Riz Ahmed. For India, the Oscar nomination is a second after last year's Writing With Fire — if this year, All That Breathes wins, it will be the only Indian full-length documentary to have won an Oscar. Winning an Oscar is certainly not the pinnacle of cinematic achievement; it is a subjective decision of a jury like all awards. The success and importance of All That Breathes in the world of documentary film-making as an art form, a practice and a discipline, is something different.

The documentary film has the potential to be the new investigative journalism, the new long-form journalism or literary journalism. In the diverse content universes that collide on our screens without interruption all day, all night, a full-length documentary film can be the more perspicuous and thorough form of storytelling than others for obvious reasons. A great documentary is the punctuation the content-obsessed world needs at times, to the elevated or subliminal truths that powerful fiction contain. Great documentaries make us look at the way our worlds are, and, hence, at ourselves. And Sen’s film has done something wonderful and majestic in that sense.

A working still from the shoot of the Oscar-nominated Indian documentary feature 'All that Breathes' (Photo courtesy Aman Mann)

The devoted documentary filmmaker has to let the camera run. And run till it bores the living daylights out of their subjects. Sen did exactly that, over several years, shooting the film in Delhi with cinematographers Ben Bernhard, Riju Das and Saumyananda Sahi. The daily tasks involved in kite conservation prompt Sen’s two protagonists — north-east Delhi brothers Nadeem Shehzad and Mohammad Saud — to philosophise on the human condition. They are simply following the animist example set by their late mother — they have a day job of manufacturing soap dispensers, but most of their days are spent rescuing and treating black kites that fall off the Delhi skies every day. Their mother’s outlook on the interconnectedness of all living things gives Sen his film’s title: “One shouldn’t differentiate between all that breathes.”