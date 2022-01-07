MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Actor Nicolas Cage, wife Riko Shibata expecting their first child together

Nicholas Cage and Riko Shibata got married in Las Vegas in February last year.

PTI
January 07, 2022 / 08:01 PM IST
Nicholas Cage and Riko Shibata are elated, a spokesperson for the couple told People magazine.

Nicholas Cage and Riko Shibata are elated, a spokesperson for the couple told People magazine.

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata are expecting their first child together.

A representative for the couple confirmed the news of Shibata's pregnancy to People magazine on Thursday.  "The parents-to-be are elated!" the spokesperson said.

Cage, 58, and Shibata, 27, got married in Las Vegas in a small ceremony on February 16 last year, a date chosen to honour the birthday of Cage's late father.

This is Cage's third child as he is already a father to sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships. Cage's was earlier married to Patricia Arquette (1995 to 2001), Lisa Marie Presley (2002 to 2004) and Alice Kim (2004 to 2016).

In March 2019, the Con Air star married Erika Koike in Las Vegas but four days later, the duo requested an annulment. Their divorce was granted in June 2019.
PTI
Tags: #Las Vegas #Nicholas Cage #pregnancy
first published: Jan 7, 2022 07:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.