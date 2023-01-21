 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Microsoft held private concert for executives the night before layoffs: Report

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 21, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST

The performance by iconic English singer Sting was part of an exclusive evening in Davos, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced layoffs earlier this week.

Microsoft treated its senior executives to a performance by English musician Sting in Davos, Switzerland, just a night before announcing layoffs, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The tech giant is one of many big companies to initiate layoffs, announcing on Wednesday, January 18, that it will cut 10,000 jobs.

The night before, Microsoft organised a private event in Davos, the venue of the World Economic Forum, which was attended by some of it top executives, the report said.

It is not known if Microsoft paid Sting to perform in Davos. But hiring performers for private events can cost over $500,000, Fortune magazine reported.

Microsoft said it is cutting jobs in response to "macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities".

“We’re living through times of significant change,” CEO Satya Nadella told the staff. “We’re seeing organizations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one.”