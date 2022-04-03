The slap that rocked Oscars, Sri Lanka crisis: The week in 5 cartoons from around the world

Oscars 2022 was a ceremony of many history-making moments but by the end, they all seemed to have been obscured by the slap.

Actor Will Smith, Best Actor nominee and eventual winner, went up to the stage to smack comedian Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

The fiasco ended in Smith issuing apologies and ultimately resigning from the Academy of Motion Pictures. While Rock has not pressed charges against Smith, the Academy has begun disciplinary proceedings against him.

In Sri Lanka, an intensifying economic crisis has triggered widespread protests. In Ukraine, Russia continues its bloody assault, killing thousands of people and forcing over 41 lakh to flee to neighbouring countries.

In Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan faced a no-confidence motion.

See how these developments have been illustrated in editorial cartoons from around the world.

Michael Ramirez for the Las Vegas Review Journal

Will Smith got a standing ovation during his Oscars acceptance speech despite his violent behaviour. Ramirez’s cartoon illustrates this hypocrisy on Hollywood’s part.

Ben Jennings, The Guardian

Jennings' cartoon depicts the obsessive media coverage of Oscars 2022. It features an anchor, and a correspondent reporting live from the red carpet. He wears a helmet and a jacket, as if he is reporting from a conflict zone

Satish Acharya

Acharya captures the desperation of Sri Lanka as it struggles with crippling power cuts and shortages of food and fuel.

Carlos Latuff

The Brazilian cartoonist depicts media censorship in his sharp illustration.

Sandeep Adhwaryu, The Times of India

Adhwaryu's cartoon shows Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan serving "democracy" to the military. The country has had a history of military dictatorship.



