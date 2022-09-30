Trevor Noah is leaving 'The Daily Show': 'After 7 years, my time is up'

Trevor Noah, comic and host of the supremely popular “The Daily Show” in a surprise announcement stepped away from the anchor role of the programme.

Noah, 38, in a video message on Twitter said that he has been on the show for “seven years” and it has been wild. He recalled the early days as well on the Comedy Central satirical news programme when Noah, then a complete newcomer from South Aftrica, took over the coveted job after Jon Stewart passed the baton in 2015.

“It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected,” Noah said on seven years of being on the show. “I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realize that after the seven years, my time is up. But in the most beautiful way, honestly.”

He even added that he was recently in India. “I recently went to India for the first time and people there supported everything we have done.”

Watch the video:

He continued talking about his experience in the 5-minute clip replete with audible audience gasps after the announcement. “I never dreamed that I would be here. I sort of feel like ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.’ I came here for a tour of what the previous show was and then the next thing you know I was handed the keys.”

He talked a little about the work he will be taking up and hinted at devoting more time to stand-up comedy and his interest in returning to the field as one of his future plans.

“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there, I realized there’s another part of my life out there that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows,” Noah said and added he isn't disappearing anywhere.

Noah didn’t announce when his last show will be and hinted that he will be around for the “time being” and thanked everyone “who believed in this random comedian nobody knew on this side of the world” to much applause and a standing ovation.