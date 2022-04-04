‘How many members of BTS, Billie Eilish last name': Google searches spike by 700% and 900% after Grammys 2022

One of the aftermaths of Grammys 2022 is the surge in interest over the massively popular Korean boy band BTS. Google Trends show that searches for "how many members of bts" spiked by 700 per cent since the award ceremony on April 4.

Interestingly, Google search for "BTS Grammys" went up by 1,000 per cent in the US in the last 30 days.

The seven-member band was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit song "Butter” -- a number that they also performed during the awards night.

Band members Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope took to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and channeled James Bond for their performance.

Although the BTS suffered a set back having lost the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy award to Doja Cat and SZA for their performance of “Kiss Me More", the band has much to look forward to as it sold out tickets to all four Las Vegas concert shows scheduled even before they were made available to the general public.

The tickets were reportedly secured by "BTS Army" or simply "The Army" as fans of the band are popularly called.

The four-day concert shows titled “BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – LAS VEGAS,” will be held in April at Allegiant Stadium. It was organized in order for the band to meet their fans in person as this would be their third in-person concert since the pandemic.

Another musical phenomenon who was widely looked up on the internet during and after the Grammys 2022 was Academy Award winner Billie Eilish. Or her last name specifically.

Google searches for "billie eilish last name" shot up by 900 per cent.

Having won two Grammys earlier, Eilish was nominated in multiple categories including "Record of the Year", "Song of the Year" and "Best Pop Solo Performance" for her song "Happier Than Ever".