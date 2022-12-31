Bengaluru man places ‘biggest party order’ ahead of New Year: Blinkit CEO

A Blinkit customer in Bengaluru placed an order worth Rs 28,962 on the grocery delivery app ahead of New Year’s Eve, the CEO and co-founder of the company announced on Twitter.

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO and co-founder of Blinkit (previously Grofers), wondered if the Bengaluru customer had set a record for the biggest order on New Year’s Eve.

“Biggest party order today is worth ₹28,962 by someone from Bengaluru. Will this be the highest or?” he left the question hanging.

Dhindsa also shared other insights into how people across the country are ordering groceries for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Every one in three orders being placed in Delhi right now contains a soft drink, he revealed.

People are also stocking up on chips before the celebrations begin in earnest. Dhindsa said that 41 packets of chips are being added to cart every second on the Blinkit app.

Blinkit, which was acquired by Zomato in June 2022, operates in more than 30 cities in India. Like Zomato, the team at Blinkit is also anticipating a huge influx of orders on December 31 as people organise parties and get-togethers to welcome the new year.

Earlier this evening, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal had shared glimpses of the Zomato office where energy drinks and chocolates have been arranged to make sure “that the team doesn’t run out of glucose and caffeine today.”