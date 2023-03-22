Ashneer Grover hits out at BharatPe for 'new case' filed against him 'every week'

Ashneer Grover has once again hit out at BharatPe for allegedly filing a new case against him every week. Grover was one of the co-founders of the fintech firm before falling out with it last year amid allegations of mis-appropriation of funds, criminal breach of trust, and forgery. It has also sought Rs 88 crore in damages from Grover and his family.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the former Shark Tank India judge shared, "I am a bit confused. As BharatPe shareholder am I invested in a fintech or law firm? Also a new case against Ashneer Grover every week is a feature or product release ?!"

Ashneer Grover's tweet comes after the Delhi High Court in January asked him to “maintain decorum” on social media while hearing a civil suit filed by BharatPe seeking orders to restrain Grover from making defamatory statements against the company.

Moreover, last week, after a Delhi High Court judge remarked during a hearing that BharatPe and Ashneer Grover should explore a settlement in the Rs 88 crore civil complaint, the fintech company’s lawyer replied to him that it might happen later, but not just yet.

"We are further away from it," the lawyer added.

Ankita Sengupta