As Wipro, TCS resume work from office, IT employees look for flexible job options

IT majors Wipro and TCS have recalled employees to work from office, but having experienced the advantages of working from home, not all employees are enthusiastic about returning to work from office. Several among them are now looking for opportunities to that offer them more flexibility in terms of where they work from, a study has found.

According to a recent survey by staffing services firm CIEL HR Services, which covered 1,000 respondents from 19 leading IT companies, around 88 per cent of employees in major IT companies are ready to quit their current jobs instead of returning to the offices. It also includes about 46 per cent working mothers and caregivers are seeking work from home (WFH) opportunities.

While another 46 per cent are willing to leave for better paying jobs, others want to quit because they see their employer’s orders of returning to office as restrictive, making them spend time on commuting and preventing them from pursuing other hobbies and passions, a report in Economic Times stated.

“Return to offices curtails their independence and affects their lifestyle,” said CIEL CEO Aditya Misra.

But while employees are responding to calls to return to office with resignation threats, this might not work out well for the employees amid a slight slowdown in hiring, Times Now reported.

“Threats of this nature might have had teeth a few months back in the candidate-controlled job market,” said Anil Ethanur, cofounder at staffing firm Xpheno. Officials at Adecco and Xpheno said they expect employees to mostly toe the line as companies call them back to offices.

