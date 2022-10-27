Anand Mahindra wants to support young artist who draws 15 portraits at once | Watch

Anand Mahindra on Thursday said he is willing to extend financial support to a young artist who can draw 15 pen portraits simultaneously.

Taking to Twitter, the industrialist shared a video of Noorjahan drawing 15 pen portraits from scratch. Calling her a "miracle", he wrote, "How is this even possible? Clearly she’s a talented artist. But to paint 15 portraits at once is more than art—it’s a miracle!"

The Mahindra Group chairperson then asked for help in corroborating the video before offering help to the young woman. "Anyone located near her who can confirm this feat? If valid, she must be encouraged and I’d be pleased to provide a scholarship and other forms of support," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Speaking about her feat, Noorjahan said in a YouTube video that she liked to draw as a child and wanted to do something for her country. Eventually, she figured out how to draw 15 portraits at the same time with the help of a few sticks, pens and some tape.

"I am very happy with the support I have received so far. With this you're not only supporting me, but the entire country. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!" she said in the video.

While the internet reacted with awe, not everyone was convinced about the authenticity of the drawings.

"What she is doing is simple. She is just rubbing the pens on the paper with the metallic etched image plates below. Unfortunately it has become business on the Internet to create fake videos and make it viral. The guy who made the video is making lakhs and giving peanuts to her," commented Ragusrini (@Ragusrini1).

Another Twitter user Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) wrote, "This is real but also a trick . The artist tilts the frame to do one portion at a time. It’s very laborious and time consuming. There are 3-4 portrait versions available on YouTube and you can spot this there clearly if you pay close attention to the time lapse videos."

