Anand Mahindra says this highway is going to be 'the most critical artery' for India’s GDP

Anand Mahindra on Monday called the upcoming Delhi-Mumbay expressway the most critical artery of India’s economic highway. On completion, it will reduce the travelling time between Delhi and Mumbai to 12 hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the expressway's Sohna-Dausa stretch on Saturday.

Lauding Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for the feat, the Mahindra Group chairperson tweeted, "This is going to be the most critical artery of India’s economic highway. Cutting down transit times on such vital connectivity links will boost our GDP growth rates in immeasurable ways. Can’t wait to glide down it… Well done and thank you, Nitin Gadkari."

The Anand Mahindra's tweet was in response to one by the minister in which he called the Delhi-Mumbai expressway "a true example of world-class highway construction". "Covering a distance of 1,450 km, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a true example of world-class highway construction. Lessening the travel time by half, it accelerates economical exercises in two major cities," Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

The first phase of ‘Bharatmala Pariyojana’, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to get ready by March 2023. The inauguration of the Sohna-Dausa stretch on February 4 will be an indication of the completion of the highway. With it, the Delhi-Mumbai expressway will become the longest expressway of India.

