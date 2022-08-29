Anand Mahindra on why the Noida Twin tower demolition reminds him of 'tall egos'

A day after Supertech's twin towers were demolished in Noida for being illegally constructed, industrialist Anand Mahindra, who often shares motivational stories on Mondays, tweeted that the incident reminded him of "tall egos". The buildings were taller than Qutub Minar and housed 915 flats and shops.

"Why am I using the demolition of the Noida towers for #MondayMotivation ? Because it reminds me of the dangers of letting our egos get too tall. Sometimes we need explosives to demolish the excess ego," the Mahindra Group chairman wrote.

The demolition of the Apex and Ceyane towers was the biggest of its kind in the country. More than 3,700 kg of explosives were used on Sunday to raze the buildings.

Read more: Gone in 9 seconds: Supertech Twin Towers demolished in Noida | Watch

To demolish the buildings, 9,640 holes were drilled in 2,650 columns from the top to the bottom of the buildings. Moreover, every alternate floor where the drilling was done, was wrapped with geotextile fibre to prevent chunks from flying out during the blast.

Also known as the Noida twin towers in Sector 93, the skyscrapers were built by developer Supertech Ltd and was mired in controversy for years until last year when the Supreme Court ordered the illegal construction to be brought down.

According to the apex court, the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) and the builder colluded to build the towers illegally and without the consent of flat owners, as required by the Uttar Pradesh Apartment Act.

Read more: Another really tall structure was razed thousands of km away from Noida 3 days ago | Watch