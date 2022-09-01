Amazon, Netflix, Apple, Google: Man’s impressive CV is viral, but there’s a catch

One man is going viral on social media for his LinkedIn profile that shows he has held positions at Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, Google and Apple.

Landing a job at any one of these companies would be considered impressive, but to have worked at all five is nothing short of astonishing. Little wonder, then, that Len Markidan’s LinkedIn profile is grabbing eyeballs.

While his resume is impressive at first glance, reading the fine print reveals a catch to the whole thing.

Markidan, a US-based marketing professional, has never actually worked at Facebook, Google, Netflix, Amazon or Apple. He has, however, been an Amazon Prime member for 14 years, as his LinkedIn profile proudly declares.

He has also served as an “Advertising Target” for Facebook and “Account Manager” for Netflix (which means he has been responsible for managing and paying for one Netflix account shared by five family members).

Len Markidan’s list of achievements doesn’t end there. According to his LinkedIn profile, a screenshot of which has gone viral on Twitter, he has also been a “Data Source” for Google for more than two decades.

In this position, Markidan has been responsible for “managing submissions of monetizable personal data across a diverse suite of products including Search, Gmail, Maps, and more.”

Finally, as an “Uncertified Genius” at Apple, he has also provided remote tech support to older family members throughout the country and, even more impressively, put off a software update for a whole eight months that one time.

A screenshot of Markidan’s LinkedIn profile was shared on Twitter with the caption “This guy wins at Linkedin” where it has racked up more than 1 lakh ‘likes’ and hundreds of amused comments.

For Markidan, however, the internet fame has come at a cost. After the tweet went viral, he expressed concerns about the companies involved sending him cease-and-desist notices.



“It’s started,” he posted yesterday, sharing a screenshot that says his access to his LinkedIn account had been temporarily restricted.