Amazon layoffs: Sacked employees get job offers from LinkedIn users

Following mass layoffs by Amazon, a number of employees shared their stories on social media with an appeal for help in finding new job opportunities. For many of these professionals, help arrived from unexpected quarters with companies offering new roles -- some with better compensation and perks -- all via social media platforms such as LinkedIn.

IIT graduate Harsh who was laid off last week from Amazon has received at least three enquiries from prospective employers in the comments section of his LinkedIn post. Those who reached out to him included companies such as Cogno AI, Blue Yonder and oCode Company.

Deeksha Maurya from Uttar Pradesh was fired five months into her new job at Amazon. "Never thought I'd start my 2023 this way," she said in her LinkedIn post, seeking information on new job opportunities. She received job enquiries from Tesco Bangalore, Inspiration Manpower and Cred.

Meanwhile, Tanya Rajhans from BharatX, invited those affected my the mass layoff at Amazon to apply at her company and added that it offers better perks and compensation.

"Something for people who are impacted by Amazon layoffs, my organisation BharatX is hiring (with better compensation and perks!),"Rajhans wrote on LinkedIn. "Write briefly about your experience and mail your resume along with it to mehul@bharatx[dot]tech. Don't forget to include the subject - "Tanya Referral - Impacted by Amazon layoffs - [Your Name]". Let's all come forward and help each other during tough times!"

Ankita Sengupta

