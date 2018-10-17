App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 08:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

US assures allowing import of table grapes from India: Govt

These issues were discussed in a meeting with US Ambassador in India Kenneth I Juster.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The US has assured that it will soon clear the way for import of table grapes from India, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said.

In the meeting, Singh also discussed the recent ban imposed by the US on imports of fresh pomegranate arils from India and requested it to lift restrictions on the fruit, an official statement said.

With regard to table grapes, the minister said the US has expressed its satisfaction towards systems adopted by India for production of grapes.

"The US assured to expeditiously finalise the legislation related to the access of Indian commodities in the US markets so to be able to export Indian table grapes to the USA by November 2018 season," he added.

The main objective of this meeting was to create new opportunities for mutually beneficial trade and economic partnership with the USA so that Indian economy could be strengthened, he added.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 08:42 pm

tags #India #trade #US

