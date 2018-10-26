App
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 10:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt asks telcos to stop using Aadhaar eKYC for verifying users

Also, it permitted the use of physical Aadhaar card for giving new connections provided the customer voluntarily offers it.

The government ordered telecom companies to stop using Aadhaar for electronic verification of existing mobile phone customers as well as for issuing new connections to comply with a recent Supreme Court order.

The apex court had last month in a landmark verdict restricted the use of Aadhaar by private entities in the absence of a legal provision.

To comply with the order, the Department of Telecom (DoT) on October 26 issued detailed instructions to telecom companies on stopping the use of Aadhaar-based electronic-know your customer (e-KYC) and report compliance by November 5.

Aadhaar e-KYC cannot be used for verifying existing customers as well as giving new SIM connections, DoT said in a three-page circular.

Also, it permitted the use of physical Aadhaar card for giving new connections provided the customer voluntarily offers it.
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 10:04 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Telecom

