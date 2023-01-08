 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi 13 Pro launch in India could take place sometime in March: Report

Carlsen Martin
Jan 08, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a starting price of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,500) for the base 8GB/128GB variant, which is a price hike over last year’s Xiaomi 12 Pro. We believe the Xiaomi 13 Pro price in India could fall under Rs 70,000.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is set to make its debut in India soon. The Xiaomi 13 Pro was unveiled in China back in December 2022 and was among the first smartphones to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Now, the company is gearing up for a Xiaomi 13 Pro launch in India.

An exclusive report by Gadgets 360 details a launch timeline for the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India. The report notes that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is heading to global markets next month, during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. Following the global launch, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be unveiled in India.

While there’s no exact launch timeline, the company launched the Xiaomi 12 Pro at around the same time (April 2022) last year. Xiaomi could also take the opportunity to showcase the benefits of its partnership with Lecia on the camera system of the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Expected Price in India

The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a starting price of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,500) for the base 8GB/128GB variant, which is a price hike over last year’s Xiaomi 12 Pro. We believe the Xiaomi 13 Pro price in India could fall under Rs 70,000.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications