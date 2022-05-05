Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro vs iQOO 9 Pro: Full Specification Comparison

The Xiaomi 12 Pro was the latest addition to India’s flagship segment. The Xiaomi 12 Pro fetches a starting price of Rs 62,999 in India for the base model and goes up to Rs 66,999 for the top-end configuration.

However, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is not alone in this space as it faces tough opposition from the OnePlus 10 Pro and the iQOO 9 Pro 5G. So, let’s see if the Xiaomi 12 Pro can hold its own against the OnePlus 10 Pro and iQOO 9 Pro and see which smartphone has the edge in the sub-70K market.

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs iQOO 9 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro Xiaomi 12 Pro iQOO 9 Pro Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC 8GB, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM 8GB, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM 8GB, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 Storage 256GB UFS 3.1 Storage 256GB UFS 3.1 Storage 6.7-inch 2K 2nd Gen LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+, 1300 nits Peak Brightness 6.7-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1500 nits Peak Brightness 6.7-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1500 nits Peak Brightness 48 MP, f/1.8 with OIS + 50 MP (Ultrawide) with 150-Degree FoV + 8 MP (Telephoto) with OIS, 3.3x Optical Zoom Rear Cameras 50 MP, f/1.9 with OIS + 50 MP (Ultrawide) + 50 MP (Telephoto) with 2.2x Optical Zoom Rear Cameras 50 MP, f/1.8 with Gimbal OIS + 50 MP (Ultrawide) + 16 MP (Telephoto) with OIS, 2.5x Optical Zoom Rear Cameras 32 MP Selfie Camera 32 MP Selfie Camera 16 MP Selfie Camera 5,000 mAh Battery 4,600 mAh Battery 4,700 mAh Battery 80W Wired Charging

50W Wireless Charging 120W Wired Charging

50W Wireless Charging 120W Wired Charging

50W Wireless Charging Android 12, ColorOS 12.1 Android 12, MIUI 13 Android 12, Origin OS Ocean Starting Price Rs 66,999 Starting Price Rs 62,999 Starting Price Rs 64,990

All three devices feature a unique design, whether it’s iQOO’s BMW Motorsport aesthetics or Xiaomi’s new metal camera island. And since we’re on the topic of camera islands, the 10 Pro tends to stand out the most. All three phones also have a solid build with glass backs and aluminium frames. However, OnePlus has an advantage over its competitors with the 10 Pro’s IP68 rating.

Display & Audio

When it comes to displays, all three smartphones with 2K+ AMOLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates. All phones also use LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED displays. The phones also have dual stereo speakers, apart from the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which uses quad stereo speakers for more balanced audio.

Power

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset delivers best-in-class performance across all phones. It will be difficult to tell the difference in real-world scenarios, although the iQOO 9 Pro 5G uses an intelligent display chip to give it a leg up while gaming.

Cameras

When it comes to optics, all three handsets opt for triple-camera setups. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and iQOO 9 Pro 5G both have flagship main and ultrawide shooters. However, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has three 50 MP cameras, including a 50 MP telephoto lens as compared to the 8 MP telephoto unit on the OnePlus 10 Pro and 16 MP telephoto lens on the iQOO 9 Pro. But it isn’t just the telephoto unit, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has the most formidable set of cameras of the lot. Stay tuned for our full Xiaomi 12 Pro Review soon.

Battery & Software

The OnePlus 10 Pro has the biggest battery of all the three phones, although it charges at less than half the capacity of the Xiaomi 12 Pro and iQOO 9 Pro. Additionally, all three phones also support wireless fast charging. So far as software is concerned, the OxygenOS on the OnePlus 10 Pro is as good as its goods, although the version of MIUI on the 12 Pro is relatively bloatware-free and offers tons of customisations.

Pricing

We don’t usually compare pricing, but it is worth noting that the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is slightly more affordable than the iQOO 9 Pro 5G and OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. Additionally, the base models of the Xiaomi 12 Pro and iQOO 9 Pro come with 256GB of storage as opposed to 128GB on the OnePlus 10 Pro.