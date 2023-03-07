 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women's Day 2023: I don’t think I balanced my family and work very well, says ICMR-NARI director Sheela Godbole

Meghna Mittal
Mar 07, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST

'I expect perfection. I also lead by example. Carry the tribe of women upward with you,' says Dr Sheela Godbole, who counts physicist Marie Curie as her inspiration and has led India’s fight against HIV for more than two decades

Dr Sheela Godbole, Director, ICMR—National AIDS Research Institute.

Sheela Godbole did not know that she would be an accomplished doctor one day. Forget about opting for the medical field, she did not even have a discussion with her family about having a career nor know that she would study sciences. But she did remember the only lesson that her academician parents taught her. It was to do well at whatever she attempted.

Little did she know that that lesson would nudge her to take step after step and create a pathway of milestones and an inspirational life for all career-oriented women.

Dr Godbole is now director of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)–National AIDS Research Institute (NARI), Pune. She has been instrumental in driving data validation studies for ending the transmission of HIV from mother to child in India and was the national coordinator for the World Health Organisation’s solidarity trial for hospitalised COVID patients in India.

She has received multiple research grants, conducted the impact evaluation of India’s free anti-retroviral treatment programme, was co-lead for ICMR for phase II and III of COVOVAX vaccine trials and was instrumental in creating an HIV database and cancer registry match study, which was the first of its kind in India.