WhatsApp Status gets voice messages, private audience option and visual link previews

WhatsApp on February 7 announced a series of new updates as the Meta-owned messaging app looks to bolster its ephemeral status feature that currently allows users to share text, photo, and video that disappear after 24 hours.

WhatsApp is introducing the ability for people to record and share voice messages up to 30 seconds on WhatsApp status along with status reactions that will enable them to provide a quick and easy way to respond to status updates from their friends and close contacts.

For people sharing links on their WhatsApp Status, the messaging app will now show a visual preview of the link content. Apart from making the statuses look better, these previews will provide users a better idea of what the link is before they click, the company said.

Read: WhatsApp Business to get more expensive. Will it lead to less spam?

Moneycontrol News