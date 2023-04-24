 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WhatsApp is working on Instagram-like broadcast channels

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST

The new feature will allow users to broadcast information and sign up for updates from people they follow.

(Representative Image)

WhatsApp is working on an Instagram-like broadcast feature that allows users to display information and receive updates from accounts they choose to follow.

The feature was discovered by WABetaInfo in the latest iOS beta build for the Meta-owned instant messaging service. WhatsApp will rename the Status tab to Updates as it will serve as a hub for both status and broadcast channel information.

A WhatsApp Channel will be private and phone numbers will be hidden along with user information. The messages received within the Channels will not be end-to-end encrypted.