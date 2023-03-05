Weekend AI News Roundup: Generative AI's impact on softwares, CAMS buys AI firm, Snapchat's Chatbot, and more

ChatGPT’s impact on schools, colleges and the workplace causes panic



Subhashis Banerjee, head of the department, computer science at Ashoka University, Haryana, feels ChatGPT will be helpful in passing only the exams that test the factual knowledge of students.



The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released a set of guidelines prohibiting the use of ChatGPT, in addition to banning electronic items in examination halls.



Sumit Sabharwal, CEO-TeamLease HRtech, Mumbai, feels ChatGPT can be used by talent-acquisition teams to answer relevant questions about the job description that applicants are likely to have, based on their preferences.



Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia expects that AI assistants like ChatGPT and Bard will bring to software the same transformation that robotics brought to manufacturing.



Bhatia, a seasoned entrepreneur and industry expert, believes that the new generation of entrepreneurs must first identify a problem to solve, as this will be the most difficult problem in entrepreneurship.



Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) has picked up majority stake in Think Analytics India Pvt Ltd (Think360 AI).



Think Analytics India Private Limited co-founder and CEO Amit Das said Think360 AI team is excited to be a part of CAMS Group, a company that has sustained leadership in the financial technology domain.



According to Das, “The synergy between CAMS and Think360 AI will essentially focus on bringing high-impact innovation across the financial services landscape and creating market-leading advantages.”



Snapchat is jumping in on the AI craze with a customised chatbot of its own, called My AI. My AI is powered by OpenAI's GPT technology.



Snapchat is introducing the chatbot as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers. Snapchat+ is a subscription service that offers users experimental, pre-release or exclusive features for Rs 49 per month.



Snapchat made it clear that My AI suffers from the same problems that other chatbots suffer from right now, namely, it is, “prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything”.



The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reportedly denied approvals for human trials to brain-computer interface (BCI) startup, Neuralink.



Last year in December, Elon Musk held a show and tell for Neuralink where he unveiled the N1 brain implant. The company showed a demo of a monkey with the N1 chip being able to control a mouse cursor with his mind.



At the event, Musk claimed the company was five to six months away from FDA approval for human trials. However, several employees from within the company have spoken out against Musk's erratic nature, claiming the CEO was forcing them to accelerate development, resulting in critical failures and unneeded deaths of the animal subjects.